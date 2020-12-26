Can't connect right now! retry
Maryam Nawaz to address PML-N workers in Sukkur today

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz talking to media persons in Karachi. File photo
  • The PML-N leader will address party workers in Sukkur today
  • Maryam Nawaz will also attend the commemoration event of Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary
  • The PPP has invited top Opposition leaders for the Dec 27 event

LAHORE: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz will arrive in Sukkur today where she will meet her party workers and its provincial leadership.

She will arrive via the Sukkur-Multan motorway along with other PML-N leaders.

PML-N Sindh President Shah Mohammad Shah said that the party would give Maryam Nawaz a warm welcome at the Sukkur Interchange.

Shah said that Maryam will address a workers' convention in Sukkur at 6pm today and will also hold meetings with party leaders in the city.

Read more: Fazl, Maryam silence talk of 'dialogue' between govt and opposition

On Sunday, December 27, she will visit Larkana to attend the commemoration event of Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary on the invitation of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

The visit comes as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) prepares for phase two of its anti-government drive.

On Friday, Maryam Nawaz asserted amid calls for dialogue that the Pakistan Democratic Movement would not enter into any kind of negotiations with the government.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam said that the PML-N leadership backs PDM's decision to avoid holding talks with the government, adding that "mini or grand dialogues hold no importance".

"We will not give an NRO to this fake and puppet government, this is the nation's decision," Maryam maintained.

Read more: PDM is in disarray, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

Bilawal reaches Larkana

Meanwhile, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached Larkana on Saturday, while former Raja Pervez Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Mehdi Shah, Chaudhry Manzoor, Islamuddin Sheikh, Sherry Rehman, Muhammad Zubair reached Sukkur.

A JUI delegation, led by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, will also attend Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary, a party spokesperson said.

