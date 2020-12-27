Bad weather affects PIA flight schedules in various cities of Pakistan

Picture showing a PIA flight about to make a landing. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

Flight schedules have been affected after several cities saw heavy fog

PIA spokesperson says more flights will be affected due to bad weather conditions

Earlier, 19 flights domestic and international flights were cancelled in Lahore due to fog

KARACHI: The schedules of several Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights have been affected because of bad weather conditions across the country, it emerged on Sunday.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the schedule of different flights had to be changed after heavy mist engulfed several cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and its surrounding areas.

The spokesperson added that more flights are expected to be rescheduled because of the fog.

"Domestic flights will resume operations after visibility on the runways is ensured," the spokesperson added. "On the other hand, international flights will land at alternate airports."

19 flights cancelled at Lahore Airport

Earlier, 19 domestic and international flights had to be cancelled at the Allama Iqbal International Airport due to heavy fog. Aside from that, 16 flights have been delayed to avoid any untoward situations.

The cancelled flights include the Dubai-bound flight number 410 of a private airline, Riyadh-bound flight number 318, flight number 342 going to Najaf, flight 715 to Istanbul, and flight 244 to Abu Dhabi.

Flight 430 to Abu Dhabi and flight 132 to Kuala Lumpur have also been cancelled due to heavy fog.

