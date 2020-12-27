PM Imran Khan taabedaar for people and thaanedaar for looters of country: Shibli Faraz

Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz speaks to the media in Islamabad, Pakistan. Geo.tv/Files

Faraz says souls of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Benazir "must be suffering as worst opponents of their philosophy" are at their home today

PML-N leaders "have nothing for the people [and] this is their reality," the minister says

"Their persona in front of the nation is entirely different than when they are behind the scenes," he says



Nawaz's name would come up whenever there's a talk of corruption, horse trading, and the "chamak and briefcase" politics, he adds

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is "taabedaar (servile) for the people" and a "thaanedaar" (cop) for the thieves and looters of the country.

His remarks are a reference to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's address in Sukkur last night, where she had said the prime minister's "only qualification is taabedaari (being servile)".



Faraz also took a jibe at what he claimed was Maryam's hypocrisy as various political leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) arrived in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to attend former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's 13th death anniversary.

He said Maryam and other PDM leaders are "covert siblings [who] overtly fight".



The minister said the souls of PPP founder and ex-premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and his daughter, Benazir, "must be suffering as the worst opponents of their philosophy and ideology have imposed themselves at their home today".

The PML-N's "agenda starts and ends with their own selves", he wrote on Twitter.



"They have nothing for the people," the federal minister added.

Maryam Nawaz had reached Naudero House, Larkana, last night where her delegation was received by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his sister, Aseefa.



Faraz said Maryam's visit to Larkana spoke "volumes about the historical reality of 'covert siblings [who] overtly fight'". Those who had announced they would drag each other on the streets of Lahore and Larkana have now become guests at each other's homes, he said.

"This is their reality. Their persona in front of the nation is entirely different from when they are behind the scenes," he added.

"Whenever there would be a talk about corruption, fraudulence, horse trading, Changa Manga, and the 'chamak and briefcase' politics [a reference to bribery] in the country, Nawaz Sharif's name would come up," Faraz said.



