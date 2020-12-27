'Ignoramus student failing despite cheating,' JI's Sirajul Haq lashes out at PM Imran Khan

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Sirajul Haq speaks at a rally in the Qila Ground of Sarai Naurang town in Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Pakistan, December 27, 2020. Geo News/via Geo.tv

Haq notes that politics of JI different from PDM, PTI, which are "pursuing the agenda of British imperialism"

Says "Islam cannot be implemented" if Bilawal Bhutto on one side and Maryam Nawaz on the other

Slams Pakistani system for favouring "the killers, the oppressors, the sugar mafia, the land mafia, and the flour thieves"

Laments that Pakistan is "under the pressure to recognise Israel"

SARAI NAURANG, KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Sirajul Haq on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming him an "ignoramus student" and harshly criticised him for "failing despite cheating".



Speaking at a rally in the Qila Ground of the Lakki Marwat district's Sarai Naurang town, Senator Sirajul Haq said his party, the Jamaat-e-Islami, did not believe in caste, ethnicity, or heredity, but added that he is trying "to implement the Islamic system," in Pakistan.



He said there is a difference between JI's politics and that of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), adding the 11-party alliance — alongside the ruling PTI — are "pursuing the agenda of British imperialism".

"Islam cannot be implemented" if PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is on one side and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz is on the other, he said, adding that the biggest reason the JI did not join the Opposition's coalition and its campaign against the PTI regime was because they "deceive people".



"In Pakistan, killers are not punished, rather protected by the system," Haq added, lambasting the authorities for failing to arrest, to date, the killers of "honourable and courageous Naqeebullah Mehsud", a 27-year-old native of Waziristan who was shot dead during a police encounter in Karachi in January 2018.



"The police killed 400 people in Karachi. This system is for the killers, the oppressors, the sugar mafia, the land mafia, and the flour thieves," he noted. "No one can punish these oppressors here."

"We want an Islamic system where the law is the same for all," he stressed.

Pakistan 'under pressure to recognise Israel'

Sirajul Haq blasted PM Imran Khan further, sarcastically saying that when the PTI chief confessed to not being prepared, "then why did he sit for the exam"?

"If he was not prepared, then why did he take the Prime Minister's Office? This ignoramus student Imran Khan and his cabinet have failed despite cheating."

The JI chief mentioned that "clouds of danger hung above Pakistan," as the country, according to him, has been "under the pressure to recognise Israel".

'Will eliminate interest system from Pakistan'

"Imran Khan had said he would become the ambassador of Kashmir [but] the ambassador of Kashmir has handed over Kashmir to [Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi]," he said.

The senator added that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was putting pressure on Pakistan due to which electricity and gas were becoming more expensive by the day.

"The government stands with its feet on people's necks. If we get a chance, we will eliminate the system of interest from the country," Haq vowed.