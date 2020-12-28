Islamabad to elect its new mayor today

A breathtaking view of the federal capital. Photo: Geo. tv/File

The polling process will take place from 9am to 5pm without any break.

Three candidates are in the run for the slot of Islamabad mayor.



The PML-N candidate enjoys a clear majority over his two rivals.



ISLAMABAD: Elections for the vacant seat of Islamabad’s mayor will be held today (Monday), The News reported.

The mayor's seat fell vacant following the resignation of Shaikh Ansar, who belongs to PML-N.

The polling process will take place from 9am to 5pm without any breaks. The offices located in the building which have been declared as polling station will remain closed today.



The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the list of candidates for polling which will be held at the office of the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) in the building of the old Naval Headquarters.



Three candidates, including Pir Adil Shah of PML-N, Malik Sajid Mahmood of PTI and Azhar Mahmood are in the run for the slot of the Islamabad mayor.

However, the PML-N candidate enjoys a clear majority over his two rivals.