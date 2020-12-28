Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Islamabad to elect its new mayor today

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 28, 2020

A breathtaking view of the federal capital. Photo: Geo. tv/File
  • The polling process will take place from 9am to 5pm without any break.
  • Three candidates are in the run for the slot of Islamabad mayor.
  • The PML-N candidate enjoys a clear majority over his two rivals.

ISLAMABAD: Elections for the vacant seat of Islamabad’s mayor will be held today (Monday), The News reported.

The mayor's seat fell vacant following the resignation of Shaikh Ansar, who belongs to PML-N.

The polling process will take place from 9am to 5pm without any breaks. The offices located in the building which have been declared as polling station will remain closed today.

Read more: Three candidates to run for Islamabad mayor tomorrow

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the list of candidates for polling which will be held at the office of the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) in the building of the old Naval Headquarters.

Three candidates, including Pir Adil Shah of PML-N, Malik Sajid Mahmood of PTI and Azhar Mahmood are in the run for the slot of the Islamabad mayor. 

However, the PML-N candidate enjoys a clear majority over his two rivals. 

More From Pakistan:

India’s evil plans against Pakistan will never succeed: FM Qureshi

India’s evil plans against Pakistan will never succeed: FM Qureshi
Jhang woman dies two years after being paralysed from a wrong C-section

Jhang woman dies two years after being paralysed from a wrong C-section
Karachi may get colder than it has been in seven years today

Karachi may get colder than it has been in seven years today
MDCAT 2020: Students continue protests in major Pakistan cities over discrepancies in entry exam

MDCAT 2020: Students continue protests in major Pakistan cities over discrepancies in entry exam
Car accident kills four, injures 11 at Srinagar Highway, Islamabad

Car accident kills four, injures 11 at Srinagar Highway, Islamabad
WATCH: Maryam Nawaz speaks Sindhi in Larkana

WATCH: Maryam Nawaz speaks Sindhi in Larkana
Bakhtawar pays quiet tribute to mother Benazir Bhutto with photo of beautiful portrait

Bakhtawar pays quiet tribute to mother Benazir Bhutto with photo of beautiful portrait
Three candidates to run for Islamabad mayor tomorrow

Three candidates to run for Islamabad mayor tomorrow
'Ignoramus student failing despite cheating,' JI's Sirajul Haq lashes out at PM Imran Khan

'Ignoramus student failing despite cheating,' JI's Sirajul Haq lashes out at PM Imran Khan
Seven FC personnel martyred in Balochistan during encounter with terrorists

Seven FC personnel martyred in Balochistan during encounter with terrorists
PDM in Larkana: 'If you do not resign by Jan 31, we will march to Islamabad'

PDM in Larkana: 'If you do not resign by Jan 31, we will march to Islamabad'
PM Imran Khan 'taabedaar' for people and 'thaanedaar' for looters of country: Shibli Faraz

PM Imran Khan 'taabedaar' for people and 'thaanedaar' for looters of country: Shibli Faraz

Latest

view all