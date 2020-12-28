Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 28 2020
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

PM Imran Khan takes notice of gas load-shedding, summons meeting

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Monday Dec 28, 2020

  • PM Imran Khan takes notice of gas load-shedding
  • Premier summons meetings on energy crisis
  • A recent report suggested gas shortage to worsen in January

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday took notice of gas load-shedding across the country and summoned a meeting on the prevailing energy crisis in the country.

During the meeting, the federal ministers, special assistants and advisers, and concerned secretaries will brief the premier on the measures taken by the authorities to overcome the gas shortage.

PM Imran Khan will also be appraised of the government’s initiatives on reforms in the energy sector. The meeting will also discuss supply of electricity and gas to industries as well as power supply and demand in the country. 

Read more: Gas shortage adversely impacts business and domestic life in Pakistan

Earlier this month, top officials from the Petroleum Division told The News that a surge in gas shortfall was witnessed because an LNG cargo from Nigeria had been delayed by four days.

As per The News report, the gas crisis would worsen in January 2021 and Sui Northern will be left with no option but to close down RLNG supply to the power sector. In January, the system of Sui Northern will face gas crisis of 500 mmcfd. 

After placing a cut of RLNG to the power sector, the authorities will be able to divert 250 mmcfd to domestic sector, but it will continue to face gas deficit of 250 mmcfd. The government may also go for RLNG supply cuts to the export industry once a week in January, 2021.

During January 4 to January 20 next year, the gas crisis will heighten to a large extent because of failure in getting hold of three cargoes of LNG as the bids were received in fixed price in dollar terms at $12.95 to $15.95 per mmbtu. And the government decided not to procure the pricey LNG.

Read the full report on gas crisis here.

More From Pakistan:

Shaniera Akram has a heartwarming birthday wish for her daughter

Shaniera Akram has a heartwarming birthday wish for her daughter
My last interview with Benazir Bhutto

My last interview with Benazir Bhutto
PPSC chairman dismisses allegations over lecturers' recruitment

PPSC chairman dismisses allegations over lecturers' recruitment
PDM chief Fazlur Rehman summons meeting on January 1 in Lahore

PDM chief Fazlur Rehman summons meeting on January 1 in Lahore
537 coronavirus deaths reported in past seven days across Pakistan

537 coronavirus deaths reported in past seven days across Pakistan
PDM's stage is a hotbed of anti-Punjab parties, says PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry

PDM's stage is a hotbed of anti-Punjab parties, says PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry
Fact-check: Is there a 'Susral Day' holiday in Sindh today?

Fact-check: Is there a 'Susral Day' holiday in Sindh today?
KP government imposes extreme cold weather emergency

KP government imposes extreme cold weather emergency

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi leaves for US to visit ailing sister

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi leaves for US to visit ailing sister
Pak-Afghan trade routes to stay open despite border disruptions

Pak-Afghan trade routes to stay open despite border disruptions
Quick recap: Was 2020 a peaceful year for Karachi?

Quick recap: Was 2020 a peaceful year for Karachi?
PIA starts flight operations to Saudi Arabia

PIA starts flight operations to Saudi Arabia

Latest

view all