Deepika Padukone reveals how she felt after being ridiculed over her accent

Deepika Padukone wasn’t too pleased with how everyone around her treated her

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is one of the most beloved actors in the industry.

However, with her debut film, the Padmaavat actor wasn’t too pleased with how everyone around her treated her.

Speaking about Om Shanti Om and how she was mocked over her accent, Deepika recalled how daunting it was to enter the industry at the age of 19.

“I was extremely raw and unaware, but Shah Kukh Khan and Farah Khan held my hand and guided me throughout the entire process,” she told India Today.

“There was also a section of people who scathingly criticised my work--Oh she is a model. she cannot act: My accent was made fun of. A lot was said and written about me and my craft, and, the truth is, all of it was extremely hurtful. When you are all of 21, these kind of brickbats most certainly affect you,” she said.

“Criticism fuels me. It fuels me to work harder, to improve my skills and evolve the carious aspects of my craft. More importantly, it fuels my personal evolution. Failure, too, has taught me a lot. I have often been put down, even written off. But I have never been bitter about these experiences. In fact. I am grateful,” she added.