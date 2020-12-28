Maryam Nawaz has never managed a kitchen in her life but wants to run the country: Fawad Chaudhry

In a latest jibe aimed at Maryam Nawaz, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the PML-N vice-president has never managed a kitchen in her entire life but wants to run a country.

He made the comment while addressing a press conference alongside Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz in Islamabad on Monday.

"Maryam has never managed a kitchen in her entire life. She lived in her father's house and he ran the household," he told reporters. "Similarly, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has never worked a day in his life."

"Yet," he continued, "both of them are submitting their resume to become the next prime minister of Pakistan. What can be a bigger insult to the people of Pakistan than that?"

Fawad said dynastic politics was coming to an end the world over but in Pakistan, certain politicians wanted to start new dynasties. "After grandfather, the son-in-law and now the grandson wants to govern."

The federal minister criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for allowing anti-Punjab political parties a platform. He had tweeted on the topic earlier in the day as well.

The comments follow the public gathering at Larkana to mark the 13th death anniversary of former premier Benazir Bhutto which was attended by the 11-party opposition alliance and saw speeches by Bilawal, Maryam and Asif Ali Zardari.

The PDM once again asked Prime Minister Imran Khan "to step down" or face the movement's long march to Islamabad with the aim to "dethrone him".

Bilawal had said that if by January 31, the premier does not resign, the jiyalas (party loyalists) will march to the capital and "drag him off his seat".