Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz has never managed a kitchen in her life but wants to run the country: Fawad Chaudhry

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 28, 2020

In a latest jibe aimed at Maryam Nawaz, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the PML-N vice-president has never managed a kitchen in her entire life but wants to run a country.

He made the comment while addressing a press conference alongside Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz in Islamabad on Monday.

You can find the complete story on the press conference here

"Maryam has never managed a kitchen in her entire life. She lived in her father's house and he ran the household," he told reporters. "Similarly, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has never worked a day in his life."

"Yet," he continued, "both of them are submitting their resume to become the next prime minister of Pakistan. What can be a bigger insult to the people of Pakistan than that?"

Fawad said dynastic politics was coming to an end the world over but in Pakistan, certain politicians wanted to start new dynasties. "After grandfather, the son-in-law and now the grandson wants to govern."

The federal minister criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for allowing anti-Punjab political parties a platform. He had tweeted on the topic earlier in the day as well. 

Read more: PDM's stage is a hotbed of anti-Punjab parties, says PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry

The comments follow the public gathering at Larkana to mark the 13th death anniversary of former premier Benazir Bhutto which was attended by the 11-party opposition alliance and saw speeches by Bilawal, Maryam and Asif Ali Zardari. 

The PDM once again asked Prime Minister Imran Khan "to step down" or face the movement's long march to Islamabad with the aim to "dethrone him". 

Bilawal had said that if by January 31, the premier does not resign, the jiyalas (party loyalists) will march to the capital and "drag him off his seat".

More From Pakistan:

Barat backup: Punjab minister's wedding procession features police protocol, men on horses

Barat backup: Punjab minister's wedding procession features police protocol, men on horses
Asad Umar recovers from COVID-19, thanks people for their prayers

Asad Umar recovers from COVID-19, thanks people for their prayers
350 rape cases reported in Lahore during the year

350 rape cases reported in Lahore during the year
PBC warns PTI govt to desist from creating obstacles in protests

PBC warns PTI govt to desist from creating obstacles in protests

PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi in first week of January 2021

PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi in first week of January 2021
Maulana Tahir Ashrafi tears up while talking about Pakistanis' desire to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi tears up while talking about Pakistanis' desire to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque
PMA fears third coronavirus wave might hit Pakistan

PMA fears third coronavirus wave might hit Pakistan
How can NA speaker confirm receiving my resignation when I never sent it? asks PML-N lawmaker

How can NA speaker confirm receiving my resignation when I never sent it? asks PML-N lawmaker
Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan 'severely ill': PML-N

Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan 'severely ill': PML-N
CPEC now a household word in Pakistan, says Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

CPEC now a household word in Pakistan, says Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani
Micro-smart lockdowns imposed in several areas amid surge in coronavirus cases

Micro-smart lockdowns imposed in several areas amid surge in coronavirus cases
Pakistan extends coronavirus travel restrictions on inbound UK travelers till Jan 4

Pakistan extends coronavirus travel restrictions on inbound UK travelers till Jan 4

Latest

view all