Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 29 2020
By
Web Desk

BTS Suga announces new health update since shoulder surgery

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

BTS Suga announces new health update since shoulder surgery

ARMYs are finally breathing a sigh of relief now that BTS’s Suga went live to issue a public health update.

The singer personally shed light on it all during a recent V Live appearance. There he was quoted saying, “I got rid of my arm brace but I can’t lift my arms up to 90 degrees yet."

"I still feel that they are not my arms. My arms are like the arms of a newborn baby. I can’t lift my arms now. It’s not painful it still hurts though because all of my muscles are stiff.”

During his live session, the singer even reassured fans by claiming, “I am receiving recovery treatment continuously. I’m trying to move only to the extent I can. I’m doing various exercises. I’m getting better but I’m recovering at a slow speed.”

“It’s recovering slower than weight exercise so I’m a little anxious, but I’m still working out continuously, such as band exercise. In the hospital that I received surgery in they don’t force me to extend the motion range. So I’m only using my arms to the extent that I can move.”

He concluded the conversation by adding a small note regarding New Year’s Eve, “There are many people talking about New Year’s Eve Live. I’m recovering well so I guess I can appear but I can’t perform. I can’t perform right now. I can’t perform physically.” 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s podcast to encircle themes of feminism and racism

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s podcast to encircle themes of feminism and racism

Liam Payne stands up for Harry Styles after his Vogue cover stirs chaos

Liam Payne stands up for Harry Styles after his Vogue cover stirs chaos

Pakistani BLACKPINK fans take social media by storm after #BlinksOnGeo segment

Pakistani BLACKPINK fans take social media by storm after #BlinksOnGeo segment
Brian Austin Green sparks romance buzz with Sharna Burgess after Megan Fox split

Brian Austin Green sparks romance buzz with Sharna Burgess after Megan Fox split
Prince Philip is not too happy about becoming centenarian next year

Prince Philip is not too happy about becoming centenarian next year
Gigi Hadid shares heartwarming shot from the day she found out she was pregnant

Gigi Hadid shares heartwarming shot from the day she found out she was pregnant

Ariana Grande knew Dalton Gomez was different from all her ex-boyfriends

Ariana Grande knew Dalton Gomez was different from all her ex-boyfriends

Emma Roberts gives birth to a baby boy

Emma Roberts gives birth to a baby boy
Princess Anne's bone-chilling conduct haunted Camilla Parker for years

Princess Anne's bone-chilling conduct haunted Camilla Parker for years

Royal family invites wrath of David Attenborough with biggest blunder

Royal family invites wrath of David Attenborough with biggest blunder
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry working with former royal staffers on global operation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry working with former royal staffers on global operation
Johnny Depp sends heartfelt message to fans holding out hope for 2021

Johnny Depp sends heartfelt message to fans holding out hope for 2021

Latest

view all