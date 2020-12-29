BTS Suga announces new health update since shoulder surgery

ARMYs are finally breathing a sigh of relief now that BTS’s Suga went live to issue a public health update.

The singer personally shed light on it all during a recent V Live appearance. There he was quoted saying, “I got rid of my arm brace but I can’t lift my arms up to 90 degrees yet."

"I still feel that they are not my arms. My arms are like the arms of a newborn baby. I can’t lift my arms now. It’s not painful it still hurts though because all of my muscles are stiff.”

During his live session, the singer even reassured fans by claiming, “I am receiving recovery treatment continuously. I’m trying to move only to the extent I can. I’m doing various exercises. I’m getting better but I’m recovering at a slow speed.”

“It’s recovering slower than weight exercise so I’m a little anxious, but I’m still working out continuously, such as band exercise. In the hospital that I received surgery in they don’t force me to extend the motion range. So I’m only using my arms to the extent that I can move.”

He concluded the conversation by adding a small note regarding New Year’s Eve, “There are many people talking about New Year’s Eve Live. I’m recovering well so I guess I can appear but I can’t perform. I can’t perform right now. I can’t perform physically.”