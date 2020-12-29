Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 29 2020
Johnny Depp sends heartfelt message to fans holding out hope for 2021

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

Johnny Depp's message came only weeks after a judge gave decision in his libel case against 'The Sun'

Johnny Depp has sent a thoughtful message to fans hoping 2021 is going to be a better year.

The actor took to his social media handle to express that he is wishing for a “better time ahead” after a “hard” year of losses.

“This year has been so hard for so many,” Depp told his 9 million Instagram followers. “Here’s to a better time ahead," he added.

Depp's message came only weeks after a judge ruled decision in his libel case against The Sun.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star had sued the publication over an article calling him 'wife-beater.'

The judge said that claims made in the article were hence, substantially true.

