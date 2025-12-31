Jessica Alba, Cash Warren's daughter Honor has college plans

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's daughter goes to college

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are celebrating a major milestone as their eldest daughter, Honor Warren, prepares to take the next big step in her academic journey.

The 17-year-old has officially been accepted to Yale University, where she plans to study English and Film Studies, according to an announcement shared by her high school.

The school revealed the news in a celebratory Instagram post, featuring a photo of a younger Honor alongside the Yale logo.

“Honor is headed to Yale University!!” the caption read, adding, “We are so proud of Honor and it’s an HONOR to send her off.”

The post also noted that she will be part of the Class of 2029, ending with a cheerful “Go Bulldogs.” The announcement came on the same day Yale released its early decision results.

Honor’s acceptance was quickly met with love from her family.

Her younger sister, Haven, 14, showed her support by commenting two red heart emojis on the post. The news marks a proud moment for the entire family, especially during a year filled with change.

The milestone arrives amid a transitional period for Jessica and Cash, who share three children, Honor, Haven, and their youngest, Hayes, 7.

The former couple filed for divorce earlier this year after 16 years of marriage. Despite the change, both parents have made it clear that their children remain their top priority.

Jessica recently spoke about balancing personal growth with motherhood, sharing that her main focus is making sure her kids feel supported and happy.

“They’re my No. 1 priority,” she said. “So as long as they’re happy and they’re good and they’re healthy, we’re all good.”

Cash has also expressed support for Jessica’s new chapter, including her relationship with actor Danny Ramirez.

As the family moves forward, Honor’s college acceptance stands out as a bright and meaningful moment, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in her life.