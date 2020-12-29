Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Anne's bone-chilling conduct haunted Camilla Parker for years

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

Princess Anne's chilly conduct was extremely nerve-racking for Camilla Parker 

Princess Anne always had Camilla Parker on he toes with her spine-chilling behaviour towards her after she became a part of the royal family.

The Queen's only daughter intimidated Camilla for years, after she tied the knot to Prince Charles.

According to royal author Penny Junor, Anne's chilly conduct was extremely nerve-racking for Camilla, mainly because they loved the same person, Andrew Parker Bowles.

"The affair between Andrew and Anne came to nothing but I think they were hugely fond of each other. And they remain hugely fond of each other. And I think Camilla has always had a bit of a problem with that, partly because of the affair," Junor told Channel 5.

"But Princess Anne is quite a tricky character and she can be quite abrasive Over the years, Camilla has been slightly intimidated by her," she added.

Junor said Anne's fling with Andrew led her to meet future husband, Charles, "It was while he was having a relationship with Princess Anne, that Camilla was introduced to Prince Charles and had a little fling with him.

"I guess there was an element of tit-for-tat in Camilla's relationship with Charles. There was the man she loved having a fling with Princess Anne. What's sauce for the goose, sauce for the gander," Junor continued.

