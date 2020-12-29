Sara Ali Khan's advice for brother Ibrahim Ali Khan ahead of his Bollywood debut

Sara Ali Khan spoke about when Ibrahim will be getting ready to enter the show business

Sara Ali Khan has been riding high ever since she entered Bollywood a few years ago.

And now, fans cannot wait to see her already-popular brother Ibrahim Ali Khan take the spotlight with his Bollywood debut.

Speaking about when he will be getting ready to enter the show business, Sara spoke to ETimes and gave a few tips to the heartthrob.

“His humour is amazing. My only tip to him would be to just be an all-rounded human being. You know, I think that films are a beautiful business and he would be lucky to enter this world,” she said.

“And if he needs advice in terms of acting or anything like that he has many people in the family also to turn to there are much bigger actors and stars and you know, much more experienced than I am,” she went on to say.

She further added that being relatively new to the industry herself, she doesn’t think she is experienced enough to be giving advice to newbies.

"So that's something I would advise him to do and the rest. He has his mother and father and a lot of other people to tell him what to do," she said.