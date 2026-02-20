Bangladesh A outclass Pakistan A in Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final

Bangladesh A players celebrating after taking a wicket against Pakistan A in the second semi-final of ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars Women’s 2026 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on February 20, 2026. — ACC

Bangladesh A defeated Pakistan A by 54 runs in the semi-final of the ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Friday.

Chasing a modest target of 111, Pakistan A were bowled out for just 56, never appearing settled in the run chase. The batting line-up struggled throughout the innings, losing wickets at regular intervals, with eight players failing to reach double figures.

Opener Shawaal Zulfiqar was the top scorer with 14 off 17 balls, including a six. Captain Hafsa Khalid contributed 12 runs, while Yusra Amir added 11.

Bangladesh’s bowlers dominated proceedings, led by Sanjida Akter Meghla, who produced an outstanding spell of 3 for 6 in 3.4 overs. Fahima Khatun claimed two wickets, while Fariha Trisna, Fatema Jahan, and Farjana Easmin took one wicket each.

Batting first, Bangladesh finished at 110-8 in their 20 overs.

Captain Fahima Khatun anchored the innings with an unbeaten 40 off 32 balls, striking five boundaries and leading her side from the front.

Opener Ishma Tanjim managed 12 runs from 23 deliveries, while Shamima Sultana added 13 at a run-a-ball pace. Sarmin Sultana contributed a 15-run knock, but apart from Fahima, no other batter made a substantial impact.

Lata Mondal (5), Farjana Easmin (6), and Shorifa Khatun (0) fell cheaply, while Sadia Akter (8) and Fatema Jahan (2) were also dismissed as Bangladesh relied heavily on their captain to set a modest target.

For Pakistan, Hafsa Khalid was the standout bowler, finishing with 2 for 25 in four overs, supported by Omaima Sohail, Anosha Nasir, Momina Riasat and Waheeda Akhtar, who each claimed a wicket.