Naqvi steps up for hockey team amid PHF chaos

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (centre) meets Pakistan hockey players in Lahore on February 19, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday met the national men's hockey team players and promised to address their grievances over alleged mistreatment during the Pro Hockey League, pledging full institutional support ahead of the World Cup Qualifier in Egypt — while making clear he has no ambitions to lead the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

In a meeting held in Lahore, Mohsin Naqvi met members of the national hockey team, who informed him about unpleasant incidents they faced during the Pro Hockey League. He expressed regret over the alleged mistreatment of players and assured them of full institutional backing.

"We will accommodate hockey players in every possible way. We will extend complete cooperation to streamline hockey affairs," Naqvi stated.

The PCB Chairman directed officials to make immediate arrangements for air tickets, playing kits and hotel accommodation for the team ahead of the upcoming World Cup Qualifier tournament in Egypt.

He also ordered that a training camp for the players be set up from Friday, with instructions that all preparations be completed by Thursday night.

Naqvi further instructed that injured players be provided immediate medical treatment under PCB supervision, urging the players to stay focused on their games.

"You should focus only on the game. Pakistan's honour comes first. We will not allow the country's dignity to be compromised under any circumstances," Naqvi told Hockey players.

During the meeting, Naqvi also distributed cheques of Rs1 million each to players after their runner-up finish in the recent national hockey tournament, fulfilling an earlier announcement.

The players thanked the PCB chief for meeting them and for his support and encouragement during a challenging time.

Following the meeting, Naqvi categorically clarified that he was not becoming the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) but would continue to assist the players until the conclusion of the turmoil.

"I am not becoming Hockey Federation President, but we will assist players till this turmoil ends," Naqvi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

His clarification came after Tariq Bugti formally stepped down as President of the PHF, dispatching his resignation to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif.