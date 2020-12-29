WATCH: Sarfaraz Jr wows team with full length deliveries in practice nets

Abdullah Sarfaraz, wowed the team with his full length deliveries. — Photo courtesy Instagram/Quetta Gladiators

Pakistan Super League franchise Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday alerted cricket fans to "a new addition" in the practice nets.

A video shared by the Gladiators on Instagram shows Sarfaraz Ahmed's son, Abdullah Sarfaraz, wowing the team with his full length deliveries.

Of the two balls shown in the video, the second was a near perfect yorker, drawing much cheer from the young bowler's audience.

Abdullah, who was tagged in the video with his own hashtag, can be seen wearing a team jersey with his father's name on the back.

The video, within the first half hour of its posting had already earned more than 4,700 views.

The young cricketer has also in the past been photographed taking on bowlers like his dad on the batting crease.

Sarfaraz Ahmed tied the knot in 2015 to Syeda Khushbakht and the couple have two children — Abdullah, and a daughter they welcomed in January.



