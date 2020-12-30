Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
Web Desk

NEPRA approves electricity price hike by Rs1.6 per unit

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

  • NEPRA has approved a price hike of Rs1.6 per unit 
  • Electricity prices have been increased to adjust fuel prices for the month of October and November
  • There will be an increase of Rs0.29 per unit for October
  • The increase for November will be Rs0.77 per unit 

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved the increase in the price of electricity by Rs1.6 per unit, it emerged on Wednesday.

The decision was taken during a meeting held by the authority to discuss fuel price adjustment for the months of October and November, per sources.

In the case of fuel price adjustment for October, electricity prices will be increased by Rs0.29 per unit. As for November's fuel price adjustment, the increase in electricity price will be by Rs0.77 per unit.

The increase in the price of electricity will impose an additional burden of Rs8.40 billion on consumers.

On December 14, NEPRA had approved a per unit hike of Rs1.11 in the power tariff as fuel readjustment "on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of September 2020."

The authority had said that the increase will be collected along with the electricity bills for the month of December. The hike, however, was not applicable to the electricity prices charged by K- Electric.

Read more: PM Imran Khan announces reduced energy costs for industrial sector

