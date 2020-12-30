Former Indian cricket captain Azharuddin escapes accident unhurt

Former Indian cricket team skipper and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin. — AFP/File

Former Indian cricket skipper Mohammad Azharuddin's car met an accident on Wednesday morning

He, along with his family, escaped unscathed

A person travelling with him received minor wounds

Former Indian cricket team skipper and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin survived a car crash on Wednesday morning in Rajasthan’s Soorwal and escaped unscathed, his personal assistant told media.

According to India Today, the politician and former cricketer's car suffered a nasty blow that occurred near the Kota mega highway.

The publication said that Azharrudin escaped unhurt, however, a person traveling with him suffered a minor injury.

"Azharuddin was shifted to another car and he, along with his family, reached a hotel soon after," it said.

The former skipper represented India in 99 Test matches and was the leading run-scorer in one-day internationals before Sachin Tendulkar surpassed him.

Azharuddin captained India in three ICC World Cups from 1992 to 1999, leading the team to the semi-final in the 1996 edition, according to Hindustan Times.