New Year's eve in Karachi: Ban on aerial firing, restaurants to close at 5pm

People watch the fireworks display during the New Year celebrations in Karachi on January 1, 2019. Photo: AFP/File

KARACHI: On the eve of the New Year, a ban will be imposed on aerial firing in the city, and restaurants and commercial centres will be closed at 5pm.

A meeting, presided over by Commissioner Karachi Navaid Ahmed Shaikh, was held to make the security measures and traffic arrangements for New Year's Eve.

It was decided that on the eve of the new year, special security and traffic arrangements would be made to ensure the safety and security of the citizens at entertainment spots and important roads.

It has also been decided that the concerned departments will ensure the working of street lights on important roads and closure of open manholes.

Police camps will be set up at various places where ambulances and fire tenders will be available to guide and help the people in case of an emergency.

The commissioner will also issue a notification to ban aerial firing to celebrate the new year.

Hospitals will remain on alert, while arrangements will be made to stop reckless driving of motorcycles, one-wheeling, and driving bikes without silencers.

The commissioner has appealed to the citizens to follow the coronavirus SOPs to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



