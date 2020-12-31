Pak vs NZ: Shaheen Shah Afridi clears concussion test

Shaheen Shah Afridi arrives with the team at Christchurch. Photo: Twitter/PCB

Fast bowler declared fit by team doctor

Shaheen to remain under observation for 48 hours

Waqar Younis departs for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was declared fit by the team doctor after clearing the concussion test following the blow he had received on his helmet by a rising delivery from Neil Wagner on the last day of the first Test against New Zealand.

Shaheen concussion test was administered by Dr Sohail Ahmed, who is the team doctor and has been with the team in New Zealand.

However, the fast bowler will remain under observation for the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan squad has reached Christchurch for the second Test starting from January 3.

Team’s bowling coach Waqar Younis, however, has left for Pakistan to join his family.