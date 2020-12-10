Can't connect right now! retry
Bromance flourishes between Shaheen Afridi, Shinwari and Haris Rauf

Original image: Instagram/Shaheen Shah Afridi

CHRISTCHURCH/KARACHI: A tender moment between three popular cricketers has Pakistanis rooting for their bromance after Shaheen Afridi posted a picture of himself that earned praise from teammates Usman Shinwari and Haris Rauf.

A day ago, Shaheen Afridi had posted a picture in which he struck a model-esque pose, sporting a navy blue shirt and beige trousers. Shortly afterwards, Shinwari and Rauf jumped in to heap praises on him and exchanged a wholesome back-and-forth.

"Khoobsurat log [Beautiful person]," wrote Rauf, adding a little heart emoji. To which Shinwari — with a winking-face-with-tongue emoji — responded: "Tou be chikna hai tension na le [You're hot too, don't worry]."

In another comment, Shinwari wrote: "Dair ala shaheen saib jar sham [Fantastic, Shaheen sahab, anything for you]."

To which, Shaheen Afridi — using a nickname for Shinwari — replied: "Sheeno saib Manana [Thank you, Sheeno sahab]."

As a few people on Twitter raised eyebrows, many others quickly popped in to laud them for sharing a tender moment, without the shackles of toxic masculinity.

In fact, Geo News reporter Faizan Lakhani also defended the young Pakistani cricketers, saying "personal social media accounts are personal space".

"Let them have some fun. At the end of day players are also 'insaan' [humans]," he added.

User @AqibMansoor5 asked rhetorically if everything should be made into an issue. "Let them live," said @javvvzy.

Others were seemingly protective of their favourite cricketers.

Some commented on how certain men made sleazy comments on social media.

A Game of Thrones reference also came up.

"Stop judging others," said one, while another said they were "humans like us and they should have some space".

All in all, it was a nice way for some to learn that cricketers have lives too and should not be judged for banter. 

