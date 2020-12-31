Is Fawad Alam Pakistan’s Ertugrul? Azhar Ali thinks so

Fawad Alam at the Pak vs NZ match. Photo: PCB

Fawad scored Test century against New Zealand after 11 years

Ertugrul's character has shown a lot of determination and courage in the face of difficulties

Azhar Ali was the brains behind Fawad Alam's celebrations

Former Pakistani skipper Azhar Ali likened Karachi batsman Fawad Alam to Turkish legend Ertugrul.



Sharing a collage of Fawad’s century celebration and Ertugrul Ghazi ready for battle in a still from popular Turkish series Dilris: Ertugrul, Azhar said the batsman has a “heart of a lion”.

“What a knock from Fawad Alam! A lot of courage and character and determination.”

After decade of cold shoulder, Fawad Alam proved his critics wrong with a Test century against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.

Fawad’s last century was back in 2009 when he debuted against Sri Lanka. Ironically, despite an outstanding debut, Fawad was dropped after a couple of failures against New Zealand.

He would be picked by the management but barely made it to the playing 11. And this tour was no different. Until a thumb injury ruled out Babar Azam and Fawad found a chance to vindicate himself.

Fawad’s celebration

In a post-match video, Fawad credited Azhar Ali for the celebration.

“During a four-day game, Azhar Ali and I had a discussion. He told me if I get a century, this is how I should celebrate it,” said Fawad. “May be God granted his wish. And I remembered what he had told me. So, this celebration was for him.”



Reflecting on the match, he said the team was at a difficult junction and needed a good partnership. “I tried to apply myself here and thankfully succeeded. We had discussed to play session by session and fight it out and not accept defeat.