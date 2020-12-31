Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 31 2020
By
Web Desk

PAK v NZ: Fawad Alam sends love back to fans for supporting him

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

Pakistani cricketer Fawad Alam celebrates after scoring a half century. Photo: Fawad Alam Twitter
  • Fawad Alam had scored a century after 11 long years against New Zealand
  • Fans had taken to Twitter to shower their love on the left-handed batsman
  • New Zealand ended up winning the match after Pakistan's batting collapsed

Pakistani left-handed batsman Fawad Alam on Thursday thanked fans for supporting him and for showing love, respect and appreciation for the cricketer after he scored a ton against New Zealand on Wednesday. 

Fawad took 11 years to do it but on Wednesday, he hit a much-needed century against New Zealand in the first Test match of the series. 

Though Pakistan ended up losing the match, Alam's century and his subsequent celebration was a special moment for cricket fans in Pakistan. 

Read more: ‘Never give up’: Fawad Alam lauded for superb century against New Zealand

Fawad said that he was "truly humbled" by the love, respect & appreciation received from everyone. 

"I feel incredibly grateful representing my country & making everyone proud. Here's to hoping for even better future performances. Happy New Year in advance, keep me & my family in your prayers," he tweeted. 

Read more: Watch: The moment Fawad Alam scored a Test century after 11 long years

New Zealand win first Test

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs in the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday with the final wicket falling with just 27 balls to spare.

Tail-enders Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah blocked for seven overs in fading light before Naseem was caught and bowled by spinner Mitchell Santner for one, ending Pakistan´s resistance.

The end for Pakistan had begun when Kyle Jamieson, celebrating his 26th birthday, broke the 165-run fifth-wicket stand by Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan.

The victory was crucial for New Zealand, who need to sweep the two-Test series to have a chance of making the World Test Championship final at Lord´s in June.

