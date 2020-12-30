Can't connect right now! retry
‘Never give up’: Fawad Alam lauded for superb century against New Zealand

Fawad Alam accomplished his second-highest score on the first test. Photo: Geo. tv/File
  • Twitteratis acknowledged Alam's resilient attitude of "never giving up to tough circumstances".
  • Alam accomplished his second-highest score in the first test.
  • Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam and Mohmmad Rizwan pulled off a 150-run partnership in the first test against the Kiwis on Tuesday.

It was a sight for sore eyes to see the partnership between Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam and Mohmmad Rizwan pulling off over 150 runs in the first test against the Kiwis on Tuesday.

Alam scored the century in the first test, keeping up the promise expected of him after struggling since his recall against England in August after 11 years in the Test wilderness.

Read more: Pak vs NZ: Alam, Rizwan put up strong resistance in New Zealand Test

Lauding the spectacular form of the cricketer who returned to the pitch after almost a decade, Twitteratis acknowledged Alam's resilient attitude of "never giving up to tough circumstances".

"Fawad Alam is a genuine middle-order batsman. They made him open on Test debut in SL and he scored a 100. In the next series, they put him at 3 in NZ cos seniors Yousuf & Malik didn't want to move up. Fawad failed and dropped for 10 years. He's playing this Test cos Babar is injured," lamented one of the users on Twitter.

The others were delighted to see the spirit and persistence to deliver exhibited by the cricketer on the field.

"#PAKvNZ Delighted Batting coach @YounusK75 celebrating @iamfawadalam25 second test hundred. Fawad scored both hundreds in away matches. 10 years ago Younas was captain and that was his first test, in only Fawad Alam facing the most difficult time in his life but never give up," another user said in a tweet.

At tea on day five, Alam was unbeaten on 94, Rizwan was on 45 and Pakistan were 215 for four, setting up a potentially gripping finish.

Read more: Fawad Alam reveals why he's been out of Pakistan team for years

