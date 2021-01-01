Pakistan cricket: Nominees for PCB Awards 2020 announced

PCB to announce winners on January 1, 2021

Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, and Shaheen Afridi nominated in three categories each

Jury "also took into account various other factors, such as the opponent, impact, value and contribution"

KARACHI: Fawad Alam, with his resilient innings of 102 runs in the first Test against New Zealand, has been nominated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the "Best Individual Performance of The Year" award category for PCB awards.



The nominations were announced on Thursday, the last day of the year, by the PCB, while the winners would be announced on January 1, 2021.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi have been nominated in three categories each.

According to the PCB, the nomination list was finalised by an independent panel “comprising highly respected and distinguished cricket personalities.”

“While short-listing the nominees, the independent jury did not limit itself to just player performances, but also took into account various other factors, such as the opponent, impact, value and contribution of the players in the matches and/or during the period under consideration,” the PCB said.

Azam, T20I specialist Mohammad Hafeez, and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi have been short-listed in three categories each, while Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, and Shan Masood have been nominated in two categories each.

Both Babar and Shaheen feature in the "White-Ball Cricketer of the Year," "Test Cricketer of the Year," and "Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year" categories, while Hafeez has been short-listed in the "Individual Performance of the Year," "White-Ball Cricketer of the Year," and "Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year" categories.

Haris Rauf has made his way to the "Men’s Emerging International Cricketer" and "White-Ball Cricketer of the Year" categories and Rizwan has been included in the "Test" and "Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year" categories.

Naseem Shah is nominated for the "Men’s Emerging International" and "Individual Performance of the Year" categories, while Shan Masood has been named among shortlisted players for the "Individual Performance" and "Test Cricketer of the Year" categories.

Other than Fawad Alam, for his 102 against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hafeez, and Shan Masood have also been nominated in the individual performance award category for their respective 86 not-out versus England in 3rd T20, four for 26 in the Test against Bangladesh, and 156 versus England in 1st Test.

The four nominees for the "Domestic Cricketer of the Year" are Hasan Ali, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, and Zahid Mahmood. On the other hand, Mohammad Huraira, Mubasir Khan, Rohail Nazir, and Qasim Akram are short-listed in the "Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year" category.

For the "Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year," Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Najiha Alvi and Syeda Aroob Shah have been short-listed, while Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan and Muneeba Ali have been nominated for the "Women’s Cricketer of the Year" award.