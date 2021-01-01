Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Jan 01 2021
Deepika Padukone leaves fans confused after deleting posts on social media

Friday Jan 01, 2021

B-Town diva Deepika Padukone left fans confused after she deleted all her tweets and Instagram posts on the onset of the New Year.

Many speculated that her social media accounts were hacked but rumours came to a screeching halt when she posted an audio message on Instagram.

While she did not explain why her previous posts were no longer visible, she wished her fans a happy new year.

"Hi everyone, welcome to My Audio Diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody but for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present, and for 2021, all I can wish for myself and everybody is good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year," she said.

