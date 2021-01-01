Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Jan 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif stuns in latest pictures with her sister

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 01, 2021

Katrina Kaif stunned her fans with latest picture with her sister Isabelle Kaif.

The Bollywood diavs welcomed the New Year together and clicked some pictures for their social media accounts.

Katrina shared the pictures on her Instagram and wrote "365 days of happiness to everyone #2021".

Isabelle shared the same pictures with a caption that read "Wishing you joy and laughter for 2021."

On the work from Katrina's younger sister recently appeared on a music video titled "Mashallah".

Check out the pictures below:




