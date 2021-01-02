Can't connect right now! retry
Arjun Rampal reflects on his 2020 and the NCB probe against him

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

Arjun Rampal issued a statement on New Year and reflected on the lessons he learnt in 2020

Indian actor Arjun Rampal has tangled up in Bollywood's drug case over the past few weeks. 

And while his interrogation with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continues, the Rock On actor is insistent that he has never broken the law in any situation.

Turning to his Twitter, the actor issued a statement on New Year and reflected on the lessons he learnt in 2020.

“So, as we head into 2021 it is concern that makes me pen down my thoughts of a year that filled millions of lives with fear, anxiety, disruption, scandals, hypocrisy, lies, truths, realisation, enlightenment, bravery, strength, courage, charity, confusion, clarity and character,” he said.

“Most of these emotions I have felt myself, as I silently observed each and every one of them overwhelm me with an emotion that each of the adjectives bring,” he continued.

“With 280 days of my calendar already booked, I was certain the days would fly. But no, the universe had other plans. Halt, stop, reflect, listen, appreciate, understand and learn were the emotions felt,” he went on to say.

“2020 also exposed how dreadfully misleading, disruptive and dangerous it has been. To all my fans, I just want to thank you for being so dignified and solid through the times and through the news that surrounded me.”

“I would like to assure each and every one of you that I am well aware of my responsibility as a celebrity, a father and a citizen of a country I love dearly that I have never been on the wrong side of the law.”

“You all have nothing to fear or speculate as I have done nothing wrong. I love you all and going forward we shall only spread love and peace together. There is no room for any negativity in our space,” he added.

“Old ones and new...many disappeared. A few remained. To all those who disappeared, I thank you. For those who stayed, I look forward to getting old with you,” he wrote as he signed off. 

