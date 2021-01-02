Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Jan 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Kriti Sanon’s New Year’s resolution: ‘To express myself and declutter my thoughts’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

Kriti Sanon wants to record her feelings and emotions properly this year

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon is starting off 2021 with a clear head and is vowing to make her mental health her utmost priority.

Turning to her Instagram, the Luka Chuppi actor shared a photo of her ‘thought journal’ and wrote how she is aiming to record her feelings and emotions properly this year instead of suppressing them.

“Humans are often conditioned to suppress emotions. Showing Vulnerability, sadness, fear, anger, frustration, insecurity is considered a sign of weakness,” she wrote.

“As kids we cry loudly, we scream, laugh on innocent things, speak without thinking.. we keep it Simple! But as we grow up, we learn to ‘behave’ and mask.. We feel something, we say something else.. And i feel that’s kinda messed up,” she went on to say.

“Never been a new year resolution person.. but this year, i choose to express in my own way.. Declutter and write down my thoughts.. my kinda meditation! What’s that one habit you’d like to have in 2021? #Uncomplicate,” she added.



More From Bollywood:

Anil Kapoor says Kareena Kapoor ‘took a lot of money’ from him as they discuss wage gap

Anil Kapoor says Kareena Kapoor ‘took a lot of money’ from him as they discuss wage gap

Arjun Rampal reflects on his 2020 and the NCB probe against him

Arjun Rampal reflects on his 2020 and the NCB probe against him
Ananya Panday reveals what 2021 has in store for her

Ananya Panday reveals what 2021 has in store for her
Dia Mirza urges fans to follow an earth-centric lifestyle in 2021

Dia Mirza urges fans to follow an earth-centric lifestyle in 2021
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share tight embrace in heartwarming New Year snap

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share tight embrace in heartwarming New Year snap
Katrina Kaif stuns in latest pictures with her sister

Katrina Kaif stuns in latest pictures with her sister

Deepika Padukone leaves fans confused after deleting posts on social media

Deepika Padukone leaves fans confused after deleting posts on social media
Sana Khan shares loved-up photo with hubby Mufti Anas: ‘Perfect and happy ending to 2020’

Sana Khan shares loved-up photo with hubby Mufti Anas: ‘Perfect and happy ending to 2020’
Sara Ali Khan welcomes 2021 with brother Ibrahim Khan

Sara Ali Khan welcomes 2021 with brother Ibrahim Khan
Malaika Arora, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor ring in New Year together: 't’s a new day, it’s a new year'

Malaika Arora, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor ring in New Year together: 't’s a new day, it’s a new year'
Deepika Padukone deletes all her Twitter, Instagram posts

Deepika Padukone deletes all her Twitter, Instagram posts
Kareena Kapoor credits Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur for making 2020 bearable

Kareena Kapoor credits Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur for making 2020 bearable

Latest

view all