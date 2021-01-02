Kriti Sanon’s New Year’s resolution: ‘To express myself and declutter my thoughts’

Kriti Sanon wants to record her feelings and emotions properly this year

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon is starting off 2021 with a clear head and is vowing to make her mental health her utmost priority.

Turning to her Instagram, the Luka Chuppi actor shared a photo of her ‘thought journal’ and wrote how she is aiming to record her feelings and emotions properly this year instead of suppressing them.

“Humans are often conditioned to suppress emotions. Showing Vulnerability, sadness, fear, anger, frustration, insecurity is considered a sign of weakness,” she wrote.

“As kids we cry loudly, we scream, laugh on innocent things, speak without thinking.. we keep it Simple! But as we grow up, we learn to ‘behave’ and mask.. We feel something, we say something else.. And i feel that’s kinda messed up,” she went on to say.

“Never been a new year resolution person.. but this year, i choose to express in my own way.. Declutter and write down my thoughts.. my kinda meditation! What’s that one habit you’d like to have in 2021? #Uncomplicate,” she added.







