Saturday Dec 26 2020
PPSC test: Protests take place outside exam centres in Lahore

Saturday Dec 26, 2020

Candidates who appeared in the Punjab Public Service Commission exam can be seen protesting this photo. — Twitter 
  • Protest demonstrations take place outside Johar Town, Lahore and Lawrence road
  • Candidates allege jobs for the post of lecturer have already been handed out
  • By holding exams, PPSC is merely fulfilling a formality, says one candidate

LAHORE: Candidates staged protest demonstrations outside the Punjab Public Service Commission's (PPSC) examination centres on Saturday, alleging that serious errors had taken place in the exam. 

Read more: PPSC test: Candidates allege serious errors in exam

Protests by several candidates of the PPSC were held outside the PPSC's exam centres in Johar Town and Lawrence Road. 

A candidate appearing for the position of lecturer said that jobs for the profession had already been handed out to people. "By holding examinations, the [PPSC] is only doing a formality," he said. 

Candidates had appeared for the Economics exam of the PPSC today. 

PPSC test: Candidates allege serious errors in exam

Earlier today, candidates who appeared for a written test conducted by the PPSC for the post of lecturer, physical education alleged serious mistakes and errors had taken place in the examination.

The test was held on December 20, following which a number of candidates took to Twitter to highlight their grievances and demanded that PPSC authorities look into the issue.

Some candidates had also shared screenshots of their formal written complaints which they had submitted to the PPSC in this regard. They urged others to follow suit to get justice.

The candidates had alleged that besides numerous spelling mistakes, there were a few questions which had more than one correct answer, which really confused them while attempting the MCQ-based test.

When contacted, PPSC Secretary Muhammad Nawaz Khalid Arbi said that sometimes candidates who are unable to attempt the test successfully try to make an issue out of nothing.

