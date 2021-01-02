'I suggested Pakistan go into lockdown in March,' Dr Zafar Mirza says

A file photo of Dr Zafar Mirza.

Dr Zafar Mirza recommended a lockdown in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit Pakistan



Former special assistant says he returned to Pakistan on a personal request made by PM Imran Khan

KARACHI: Dr Zafar Mirza, the premier's former special assistant on health, on Saturday said that he had recommended placing strict restrictions across the country when the coronavirus pandemic hit the country in March last year.

Speaking at the Arts Council in Karachi, he reflected on his time as Pakistan's defacto health minister under a pandemic. "I had advised the premier to impose strict restrictions to contain the virus spread. I suggested we lockdown the country in March."

Dr Mirza was appointed as a special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on health in April 2019. Prior to that, he led the Public Health, Innovation and Intellectual Property team at the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland for six years.

Read more: Dr Zafar Mirza resign as special assistants to prime minister



Dr Mirza said he had returned to Pakistan on a personal request made by PM Imran Khan. The former special assistant resigned in July 2019 in the backdrop of public scrutiny over the matter of dual nationalities held by members of PM Imran Khan's cabinet.

Following his exit, there were speculations that the renowned healthcare professional would assume a role in the WHO. Responding to those reports, Dr Mirza said that he decided to remain in the country after seeing all the problems Pakistan faces.

It may be noted here that Pakistan was able to limit coronavirus infections to less than 300,000 in the first wave after taking prompt actions to lockdown the country and then reopen the economy in phases.