Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 02 2021
By
Web Desk

'I suggested Pakistan go into lockdown in March,' Dr Zafar Mirza says

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

A file photo of Dr Zafar Mirza.
  • Dr Zafar Mirza recommended a lockdown in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit Pakistan
  • Former special assistant says he returned to Pakistan on a personal request made by PM Imran Khan

KARACHI: Dr Zafar Mirza, the premier's former special assistant on health, on Saturday said that he had recommended placing strict restrictions across the country when the coronavirus pandemic hit the country in March last year.

Speaking at the Arts Council in Karachi, he reflected on his time as Pakistan's defacto health minister under a pandemic. "I had advised the premier to impose strict restrictions to contain the virus spread. I suggested we lockdown the country in March."

Dr Mirza was appointed as a special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on health in April 2019. Prior to that, he led the Public Health, Innovation and Intellectual Property team at the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland for six years.

Read more: Dr Zafar Mirza resign as special assistants to prime minister

Dr Mirza said he had returned to Pakistan on a personal request made by PM Imran Khan. The former special assistant resigned in July 2019 in the backdrop of public scrutiny over the matter of dual nationalities held by members of PM Imran Khan's cabinet.

Following his exit, there were speculations that the renowned healthcare professional would assume a role in the WHO. Responding to those reports, Dr Mirza said that he decided to remain in the country after seeing all the problems Pakistan faces.

It may be noted here that Pakistan was able to limit coronavirus infections to less than 300,000 in the first wave after taking prompt actions to lockdown the country and then reopen the economy in phases. 

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan attends MG Motors UK launch in Islamabad

PM Imran Khan attends MG Motors UK launch in Islamabad
Set your own house in order, Pakistan advises India over accusations of minority rights violations

Set your own house in order, Pakistan advises India over accusations of minority rights violations
Young man allegedly shot dead by Islamabad Police

Young man allegedly shot dead by Islamabad Police
Action within 72hrs for using foul language against Pakistan Army: interior minister

Action within 72hrs for using foul language against Pakistan Army: interior minister
Schools may be allowed to reopen from Jan 25: report

Schools may be allowed to reopen from Jan 25: report
Ringing in 2021: PM Imran Khan breaks bread with the poor

Ringing in 2021: PM Imran Khan breaks bread with the poor
PPSC under fire on Twitter over cancellation of Tehsildar post exam

PPSC under fire on Twitter over cancellation of Tehsildar post exam
PPSC cancels exam for Tehsildar posts at last minute after 'paper leak'

PPSC cancels exam for Tehsildar posts at last minute after 'paper leak'
New year gift: Pakistani-origin doctor forgives $650,000 debt of cancer patients in US city

New year gift: Pakistani-origin doctor forgives $650,000 debt of cancer patients in US city
Karachi weather update: Cold wave to continue for next 8-10 days

Karachi weather update: Cold wave to continue for next 8-10 days
Motorway closed, flights cancelled as thick fog dwells in Punjab

Motorway closed, flights cancelled as thick fog dwells in Punjab
Broadsheet LLC seeks millions more from NAB after getting $28.7 million

Broadsheet LLC seeks millions more from NAB after getting $28.7 million

Latest

view all