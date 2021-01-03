Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jan 03 2021
PM Imran Khan posts throwback pic with Wasim, Waqar from famous 1989 commercial

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Wasim Akram (L), Imran Khan (Center) and Waqar Younis (R) look down at a child. Photo: Imran Khan Instagram account

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared a throwback picture from an old Pepsi commercial shot in 1989 in which he can be seen with the deadly bowling duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. 

PM Imran Khan, who is credited with grooming the two fiery pacers from the '90s era — Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis — shared a picture on Instagram from back in the day when the three used to play for the national squad. 

The three fast bowlers, all dressed in white kits, can be seen looking down at a child in their midst. 

The ad features Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis bowling deadly bouncers to Imran Khan, who ducks defensively to both deliveries. However, he happens to pull Wasim Akram the second time and hits Waqar Younis for a six as well. 

Between the three of them, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis share an impressive 1,149 Test wickets. 

You can watch the commercial here

