pakistan
Monday Jan 04 2021
No, cricket is not the only sport PM Imran Khan played

Monday Jan 04, 2021

PM Imran Khan, sharing another 'blast from the past photo', reveals that he had played with colts hockey team in the mid-60s. — Instagram/File
  • PM Imran Khan shared a throwback pic from the mid-1960s
  • In a throwback snap, PM Imran Khan reveals he used to play hockey
  • Premier is sharing his blast from the past photos from quite some time

In his "blast from the past" series, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared a throwback of his hockey days. 

The premier, who is considered a cricket legend across the world, also played Pakistan's national sport during the mid-1960s. 

PM Imran Khan has been taking to Instagram with throwback photos lately. On Sunday, he shared a throwback picture from 1989 Pepsi commercial in which he starred alongside the deadly bowling duo of the 1990s, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

The three cricketers can bee seen in a Test kit, watching a child attempt to hit a ball. 

The ad features Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis bowling deadly bouncers to Imran Khan, who ducks defensively to both deliveries. However, he happens to pull Wasim Akram the second time and hits Waqar Younis for a six as well.

Between the three of them, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis share an impressive 1,149 Test wickets.

You can watch the commercial here.

