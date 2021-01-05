Can't connect right now! retry
Did Anil Kapoor confirm Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani’s relationship?

Legendary Indian actor Anil Kapoor recently appeared on the Kapil Sharma Show where he called co-star Disha Patani as Tiger Shroff’s ‘girlfriend’.

During the chat show, when Anil Kapoor was asked which actor’s diet he would like to steal, he replied he wants to find out what Tiger eats.

Anil Kapoor further said while he was yet to work with Tiger, but had worked with his 'girlfriend' Disha Patani in Malang and stolen her diet.

Disha Patani and Tiger are rumoured to be dating, however, the B-town lovebirds have not yet officially confirmed their romance.

They were snapped at Mumbai Airport as they cut short their Dubai visit.

The Malang actress accompanied Tiger Shroff, his mom Ayesha and sister Krishna Shroff for a sports-related event in Dubai.

