Karachi deputy commissioner denies painting heritage buildings on Burns Road

Some of the buildings at the famous Burns Road in Karachi, Pakistan. Online/Anwar Abbas/via Geo.tv

KARACHI: Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali Sodhar has denied his office's role in painting heritage buildings along Burns Road in Karachi.

The past week saw heritage buildings being painted bright colours in the port city's historic food street. Taking notice of the move, the provincial cultural department questioned the district administration, which denied involvement.

The cultural department said district administration was stopped from conducting an unapproved renovation, adding that it was a violation of the Sindh Heritage (Preservation) Act 1994. "The original colour and shape of cultural heritage cannot be changed," said the department.

On the other hand, the deputy commissioner asserted that the painting was carried out by members of the civil society. "We stopped the work after taking notice," added Sodhar.

The deputy commissioner said district administration is carrying out rehabilitation at the famous food street. "There are 40 pre-partition and historic buildings on Burns Road."



