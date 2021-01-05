Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Salman Khan’s brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan booked for violating Covid-19 norms

Mumbai police have lodged an FIR against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan for allegedly violating Covid-19 quarantine norms.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint filed by BMC medical officer under Epidemic Diseases Act after they returned to Mumbai from Dubai.

Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan has also been named in the FIR.

According to details, Arbaaz, Sohail and Nirvaan returned to Mumbai from Dubai on December 25, 2020 and were asked by the BMC to quarantine themselves at a hotel, however, they went home straightway.

Police have launched investigation after filing the case.

Meanwhile, the BMC has placed Sohail Khan, his son Nirvaan Khan and brother Arbaaz Khan under quarantine in a local hotel in Mumbai after FIR was lodged against them.

