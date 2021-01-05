Katrina Kaif extends sweet wishes to Deepika Padukone on her 35th birthday

Katrina Kaif extended sweet birthday wishes to Deepika Padukone, who is celebrating her 35th birthday with family on Tuesday.

The Sooryavanshi actress took to Instagram and shared a stunning photo of Deepika with a sweet birthday note.

Katrina wrote, “Happy Happy happiest birthday to u @deepikapadukone. Wishing u all the love, peace and joy life has to offer."

Deepika Padukone, who rang in the New Year with hubby and family in the Ranthambore National Park, is celebrating her 35th birthday today and the social media is buzzing with several heartfelt wishes for the actress.

On the work front, Deepika is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next film and awaiting the release of ‘83’ with Ranveer Singh.