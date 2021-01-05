Can't connect right now! retry
Katrina Kaif extends sweet wishes to Deepika Padukone on her 35th birthday

Katrina Kaif extended sweet birthday wishes to Deepika Padukone, who is celebrating her 35th birthday with family on Tuesday.

The Sooryavanshi actress took to Instagram and shared a stunning photo of Deepika with a sweet birthday note.

Katrina wrote, “Happy Happy happiest birthday to u @deepikapadukone. Wishing u all the love, peace and joy life has to offer."

Deepika Padukone, who rang in the New Year with hubby and family in the Ranthambore National Park, is celebrating her 35th birthday today and the social media is buzzing with several heartfelt wishes for the actress.

On the work front, Deepika is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next film and awaiting the release of ‘83’ with Ranveer Singh. 

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor remembers her father-in-law on his 80th birthday anniversary

Salman Khan’s brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan booked for violating Covid-19 norms

Did Anil Kapoor confirm Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani’s relationship?

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor’s Peshawar homes to be purchased by KPK govt for Rs23mn

Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar ties the knot

Deepika Padukone to play villain in 'Dhoom 4'?

Rhea Chakraborty will have ‘a lot to say once the dust settles’

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her ‘dream home’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui touches on his struggles prior to success

Anil Kapoor sheds light on his ‘competitive’ nature

Katrina Kaif shares her favourite moment from 'The Queen's Gambit'

Sana Khan’s husband shares thought-provoking note about most ‘beautiful’ wife

