Ali Abbas Zafar posts loved-up photos with wife

Indian filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who got married in a private ceremony recently, shared loved-up photos with wife and also disclosed her name.



Ali Abbas Zafar turned to Instagram and posted the photos with wifey Alicia.

Zafar posted the pictures and wrote, “1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra’s, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face.”

The filmmaker said, “I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life,” followed by heart emoticons.



He also welcomed Alicia to his family.

Ali Abbas Zafar wrote, “Welcome to the Family.”

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Tiger Zinda Hai director shared an adorable picture where he can be seen holding the hand of his wife during their wedding ceremony and confirmed his marriage.



Ali Abbas Zafar captioned the photo simply saying “Bismillah” followed by heart emoticon.