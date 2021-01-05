Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Ali Abbas Zafar posts loved-up photos with wife

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Ali Abbas Zafar posts loved-up photos with wife

Indian filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who got married in a private ceremony recently, shared loved-up photos with wife and also disclosed her name.

Ali Abbas Zafar turned to Instagram and posted the photos with wifey Alicia.

Zafar posted the pictures and wrote, “1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra’s, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face.”

The filmmaker said, “I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life,” followed by heart emoticons.

He also welcomed Alicia to his family.

Ali Abbas Zafar wrote, “Welcome to the Family.”

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Tiger Zinda Hai director shared an adorable picture where he can be seen holding the hand of his wife during their wedding ceremony and confirmed his marriage.

Ali Abbas Zafar captioned the photo simply saying “Bismillah” followed by heart emoticon.

More From Bollywood:

Deepika Padukone takes a trip down memory lane on 35th birthday

Deepika Padukone takes a trip down memory lane on 35th birthday
Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor remembers her father-in-law on his 80th birthday anniversary

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor remembers her father-in-law on his 80th birthday anniversary
Katrina Kaif extends sweet wishes to Deepika Padukone on her 35th birthday

Katrina Kaif extends sweet wishes to Deepika Padukone on her 35th birthday
Salman Khan’s brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan booked for violating Covid-19 norms

Salman Khan’s brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan booked for violating Covid-19 norms
Janhvi Kapoor purchases new lavish home for whopping 39 crore in Mumbai

Janhvi Kapoor purchases new lavish home for whopping 39 crore in Mumbai
Did Anil Kapoor confirm Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani’s relationship?

Did Anil Kapoor confirm Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani’s relationship?
Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor’s Peshawar homes to be purchased by KPK govt for Rs23mn

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor’s Peshawar homes to be purchased by KPK govt for Rs23mn

Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar ties the knot

Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar ties the knot
Deepika Padukone to play villain in 'Dhoom 4'?

Deepika Padukone to play villain in 'Dhoom 4'?
Rhea Chakraborty will have ‘a lot to say once the dust settles’

Rhea Chakraborty will have ‘a lot to say once the dust settles’

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her ‘dream home’

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her ‘dream home’
Nawazuddin Siddiqui touches on his struggles prior to success

Nawazuddin Siddiqui touches on his struggles prior to success

Latest

view all