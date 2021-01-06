Punjab University announces BA, BSc exams will commence from February 4

Punjab University (PU) had postponed its annual written examinations including BA/BSc and Associate Degree Part 1 and 2 papers which were scheduled to begin from November 26, 2020. Photo: Geo. tv/File

The university’s Public Relations Department was totally unaware of the development



As per the date sheet, the exams will continue till February 18, 2021



A notification in this regard was was issued late on Tuesday evening



LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has announced that BA/B.Sc and Associate Degree Part-I Annual examinations will commence from February 04, 2021, The News reported on Wednesday.



However, the university’s Public Relations Department was totally unaware of the development. As per the date sheet, the exams will continue till February 18, 2021.

A notification in this regard, which was was issued late on Tuesday evening, was widely shared on social media.

Back in November, the Punjab University had postponed its annual written examinations including BA/BSc and Associate Degree Part 1 and 2 papers which were scheduled to begin from November 26, 2020.

Furthermore, the examinations of MA/MSc Part 1, scheduled to begin from December 23, were postponed, till further orders.



The decision was taken in the wake of rising cases due to the second wave of coronavirus.