Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab University announces BA, BSc exams will commence from February 4

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Punjab University (PU) had postponed its annual written examinations including BA/BSc and Associate Degree Part 1 and 2 papers which were scheduled to begin from November 26, 2020. Photo: Geo. tv/File
  • The university’s Public Relations Department was totally unaware of the development
  • As per the date sheet, the exams will continue till February 18, 2021
  • A notification in this regard was was issued late on Tuesday evening

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has announced that BA/B.Sc and Associate Degree Part-I Annual examinations will commence from February 04, 2021, The News reported on Wednesday.

However, the university’s Public Relations Department was totally unaware of the development. As per the date sheet, the exams will continue till February 18, 2021.

Read more: Coronavirus: Punjab University issues notification about exams

A notification in this regard, which was was issued late on Tuesday evening, was widely shared on social media.

Back in November, the Punjab University had postponed its annual written examinations including BA/BSc and Associate Degree Part 1 and 2 papers which were scheduled to begin from November 26, 2020.

Furthermore, the examinations of MA/MSc Part 1, scheduled to begin from December 23, were postponed, till further orders.

The decision was taken in the wake of rising cases due to the second wave of coronavirus.

More From Pakistan:

UHS delays MBBS, BDS exams till February 1

UHS delays MBBS, BDS exams till February 1
Malaysian council slams India for human rights violations in occupied Kashmir

Malaysian council slams India for human rights violations in occupied Kashmir
Six of a family suffocate in Mansehra due to gas leak

Six of a family suffocate in Mansehra due to gas leak
Pakistan's northern areas receive snowfall, Karachi to remain cold and dry for next 24 hours

Pakistan's northern areas receive snowfall, Karachi to remain cold and dry for next 24 hours
Hazaras refuse to bury coal miners till PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta; protest enters 4th day

Hazaras refuse to bury coal miners till PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta; protest enters 4th day
Punjab to have new pension rules: provincial finance minister

Punjab to have new pension rules: provincial finance minister
After Machh tragedy, Karachi's Hazaras fear for their safety as well

After Machh tragedy, Karachi's Hazaras fear for their safety as well
Usama Nadeem murder case: Anti-terrorism court extends physical remand of five Islamabad policemen

Usama Nadeem murder case: Anti-terrorism court extends physical remand of five Islamabad policemen

Court reserves verdict on maintainability of PPSC paper leak case

Court reserves verdict on maintainability of PPSC paper leak case
PDM to once again flex muscles in anti-govt rally in Bannu today

PDM to once again flex muscles in anti-govt rally in Bannu today
Govt to shell out Rs5 billion to 2,000 PIA employees taking Voluntary Separation Scheme

Govt to shell out Rs5 billion to 2,000 PIA employees taking Voluntary Separation Scheme
World-famous Pakistani truck art takes to the skies

World-famous Pakistani truck art takes to the skies

Latest

view all