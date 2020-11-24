Coronavirus: Punjab University issues notification about exams

LAHORE: In light of the instructions issued by National Command and Operations Centre whereby all universities shall remain closed from November 26 and a conversion to "online mode", Punjab University has postponed its annual written examinations.

Exams for BA/BSc and Associate Degree Part 1 and 2 which were scheduled to begin from November 26, 2020 have been deferred.

Furthermore, the examinations of MA/MSc Part 1, scheduled to begin from December 23, have also been postponed, till further orders.

A PU spokesman said that the new schedule for the examinations would be announced later.