NCB summons Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal Rampal in drug case

Bollywood
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal Rampal has been summoned by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case days after her brother was questioned.

According to Indian media, the NCB Mumbai chapter has summoned Komal to appear before the agency for questioning on Wednesday, today.

Arjun has also appeared before the NCB multiple times in the drug case, that has seen several B-town stars being summoned.

The NCB had also raided the actor’s residence a few months back and seized a banned tablet from there.

Gabriella Demetriades, the partner of 48 years old actor, was also summoned a few months ago.

