UHS Lahore announces admission date for MBBS, BDS academic session

Wednesday Jan 06 2021
Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

A Reuters representational image.
  • UHS admissions start January 11
  • Classes commence March 1

The University of Health Science in Lahore has announced admission dates for the 2020-2021 academic session for the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) disciplines.

The online application starts at 9:00am on January 11 and closes at 4:00pm on January 22. The provisional merit list will be issued on February 5 and the final list will be released on February 8. First college-wise selection list will be issued on February 11, the second on February 24 and third on March 5.

The last date of fee submission is February 19 while classes will begin from March 1. 

You can find more details in the pamphlet below:


