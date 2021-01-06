Two doctors arrested in Islamabad as foreign medical graduates protest PMC's blacklisting of universities

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021
A group of foreign medical graduates surrounded the Pakistan Medical Commission in Islamabad on Wednesday after a number of foreign universities were blacklisted by the medical authority.
"The future of foreign qualified medical students is at stake because of the decisions being made by the PMC," said one protester at the venue.
The protesters said they fail to understand why these universities have been blacklisted despite being verified by the World Health Organisation.
'Green List': List of PMC recognized foreign medical colleges
The flow of traffic on nearby roads was disrupted due to the protest, which escalated as the day progressed.
The protesters reportedly hurled stones at the police after which water cannons were used to disperse them.
The police also arrested two doctors who were among the protesters.
The Srinagar Highway has been completely closed off due to the protest.
The following is a list of foreign universities blacklisted by the PMC:
|Country Name
|Colleges
|KYRGYZSTAN
|ABC Academy Bishkek
|KYRGYZSTAN
|Asian Medical Institute
|KYRGYZSTAN
|Jalal-Abad State Medical University
|KYRGYZSTAN
|Avicenna Medical University
|KYRGYZSTAN
|Adam Medical University
|KYRGYZSTAN
|International Medical Univeristy
|KYRGYZSTAN
|International Medical Institute, International University of Science & Business
|KYRGYZSTAN
|Jalal-Abad People’s Friendship University A. Batirov Medical Faculty
|KYRGYZSTAN
|Kyrgyz-Uzbek University Medical Faculty
|KYRGYZSTAN
|Royal MetroPolitan Medical University
|KYRGYZSTAN
|S. Tentishev Asian Medical Institute
|KYRGYZSTAN
|Salymbekov University Faculty of Medicine
|KYRGYZSTAN
|Scientific Research Medical Social Institute
|KYRGYZSTAN
|International Atatürk-Alatoo University Faculty of Medicine
|KYRGYZSTAN
|International School of Medicine (IUK ISM) (license No: 180000058), Tokmok Campus
|UZBEKISTAN
|MBBS 5 yr program, Tashkent Medical Academy, Ferghana Branch
|UZBEKISTAN
|MBBS 5 yr program, Tashkent Medical Academy, Tashkent
|UZBEKISTAN
|MBBS 5 yr program, Tashkent Medical Academy, Urgench Branch
|UZBEKISTAN
|MBBS 5 yr program, Samarkand State Medical Institute, Samarkand
|UZBEKISTAN
|MBBS 5 yr program, Bukhara State Medical Institute, Bukhara
|UZBEKISTAN
|MBBS 5 yr program, Andijan State Medical Institute, Andijan