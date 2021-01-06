Two doctors arrested in Islamabad as foreign medical graduates protest PMC's blacklisting of universities

A group of foreign medical graduates surrounded the Pakistan Medical Commission in Islamabad on Wednesday after a number of foreign universities were blacklisted by the medical authority.

"The future of foreign qualified medical students is at stake because of the decisions being made by the PMC," said one protester at the venue.

The protesters said they fail to understand why these universities have been blacklisted despite being verified by the World Health Organisation.

Foreign medical graduates hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the polices of Pakistan Medical Commission outside the PMC building in Islamabad, on January 6. 2021. — Online by Sultan Bashir

The flow of traffic on nearby roads was disrupted due to the protest, which escalated as the day progressed.

The protesters reportedly hurled stones at the police after which water cannons were used to disperse them.

The police also arrested two doctors who were among the protesters.

The Srinagar Highway has been completely closed off due to the protest.

Blacklisted universities

The following is a list of foreign universities blacklisted by the PMC:





