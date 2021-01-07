UHS announces new schedule of MBBS, BDS exams

The University of Health Sciences campus in Lahore. Photo: file

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Thursday announced the new dates for the MBBS and BDS exams.

A day earlier, the UHS had taken the decision to postpone the medical exams till February 1, after students protested on social media and called on authorities to delay the exams due to the coronavirus situation in the country.

UHS Vice Chancellor Javed Akram announced on Twitter that the university's exams have been postponed, adding that the new dates will be revealed soon.

"All exams including the final year shall be delayed for about 12 days or so. The new date sheet shall inshAllah be notified by tomorrow," he tweeted. "My humble request to my dearest students please concentrate on your studies while I wish them all the best in their forthcoming exams."



