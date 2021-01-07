Can't connect right now! retry
UHS announces new schedule of MBBS, BDS exams

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

The University of Health Sciences campus in Lahore. Photo: file

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Thursday announced the new dates for the MBBS and BDS exams. 

A day earlier, the UHS had taken the decision to postpone the medical exams till February 1, after students protested on social media and called on authorities to delay the exams due to the coronavirus situation in the country. 

Read more: Students call on UHS to delay all professional exams

Read more: UHS Lahore announces admission date for MBBS, BDS academic session

UHS Vice Chancellor Javed Akram announced on Twitter that the university's exams have been postponed, adding that the new dates will be revealed soon.

"All exams including the final year shall be delayed for about 12 days or so. The new date sheet shall inshAllah be notified by tomorrow," he tweeted. "My humble request to my dearest students please concentrate on your studies while I wish them all the best in their forthcoming exams."


