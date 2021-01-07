English women's cricket team to tour Pakistan in October: PCB

English women's team to arrive in October

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday announced that England's women cricket team will tour Pakistan in October 2021 for two Twenty-20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals in Karachi.

This will be the English women team's maiden tour to Pakistan.

"England women will play the two T20Is as double-headers alongside their men’s team on 14 and 15 October, while the ODIs will be played on 18, 20 and 22 October," said the PCB in a statement.

The matches will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The last time Pakistan and England's women team played against each other was in a Group-B ICC Women’s World T20 2020 match, which England won by 42 runs.

In December 2019, Pakistan hosted England in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in the ICC Women’s Championship 2017-2020 with England winning the ODI series 2-0 and T20I series 3-0.

“World champions England accompanying their men’s side for their first-ever tour to Karachi is an extremely powerful and strong announcement for Pakistan, our women’s cricketers as well as for the global sport," said PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan.

“This announcement reflects the confidence, trust and relationship the PCB enjoys with the England and Wales Cricket Board, and is an acknowledgement for the successful delivery of international and domestic cricket in the challenging and difficult 2020."

“Women’s T20Is taking place before the men’s matches at the iconic National Stadium will mean more eyeballs will follow these matches than ever before," he added.

"While this presents a great opportunity for the PCB to showcase the image and profile of women’s cricket, it is a chance for the women cricketers to demonstrate their talent and skills and play their part in attracting, inspiring and motivating the next generation of women cricketers so that they can also fall in love with this great sport."

The three ODIs against the world champions will assist the Pakistan women’s side to access, gauge and fine-tune their ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 preparations as they aim to produce improved performances than in the past.

“Like the England men’s side, I am confident the women’s tour will open up opportunities for their future tours that will further contribute in promoting women’s cricket in Pakistan and helping our national side to narrow the gap with the leading nations.”

ECB Managing Director of Women’s Cricket Clare Connor said her side is "absolutely delighted to be making this historic announcement today. The England Women’s cricket team has never toured Pakistan before so this is another important step in our history and journey."

“Not only will this be a cricket tour that provides valuable competitive opportunity to both teams, but it should also serve as another powerful and positive message as we drive forward our equality ambitions for more women and girls to derive empowerment through the sport."

“I was in Pakistan last year and I know the impact that a women’s tour such as this can have and how memorable an experience it will be for our players and staff.”