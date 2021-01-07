Capitol Hill riot: Ex-president George W Bush says such attacks occur in 'banana republic'

Former US president George W Bush speaks during his final news conference at the White House in Washington, US, January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

Bush condemns the Capitol Hill riots as "reckless behaviour of some political leaders"

His comments add to the Republican leaders' growing criticism of Trump and his reaction to losing to Biden

Obama also condemns riots, says they were "incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election"

WASHINGTON: Former US president and Republican leader George W Bush said early Thursday attacks such as the Capitol Hill riot occur in banana republics, not in democratic countries, hours after Trump supporters vandalised the seat of the American government.



Condemning the Capitol Hill riot, George Bush said he was appalled by the "reckless behaviour of some political leaders" since the US Election 2020 — comments that added to the Republican leaders' growing criticism of Trump and his reaction to losing to Democrat Joe Biden.

The United States' former president underlined how some politicians acted irresponsibly to make the American institutions controversial after the US Election 2020, while fellow Republicans fuelled the protests.

"Laura and I are watching the scenes of mayhem unfolding at the seat of our Nation's government in disbelief and dismay," he added. "It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight. This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic — not our democratic republic."



Bush said the violent assault on the Capitol was undertaken by "people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes. Insurrection could do grave damage to our nation and reputation".

On the other hand, former president Barack Obama also condemned the Capitol Hill riot, saying it was "incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election" and terming it "a moment of great dishonour and shame" for the United States.

"For two months now, a political party and its accompanying media ecosystem has too often been unwilling to tell their followers the truth — that this was not a particularly close election and that President-Elect Biden will be inaugurated on January 20," Obama said in a statement.

"Their fantasy narrative has spiralled further and further from reality, and it builds upon years of sown resentments. Now we're seeing the consequences, whipped up into a violent crescendo."