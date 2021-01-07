Pakistan's envoy meets Bangladesh's foreign minister in Dhaka to discuss matters of mutual interest

Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui (L) and Bangladesh's Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam (R). Photo: MOFA

DHAKA: Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui called on the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Shahriar Alam on Thursday, an official statement issued in this regard said.



During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest between Pakistan and Bangladesh and agreed to work further for the promotion of bilateral relations.

Pakistan's High Commissioner handed over a signed copy of the Tripartite Agreement of 1974 to minister Shahriar Alam in which all the outstanding issues between the two countries were addressed.

Envoy Imran Ahmed Siddiqui said that the agreement should "serve as a foundation for further strengthening of the existing fraternal relations between the two states," the statement read.



The High Commissioner further underlined that in order to establish productive commercial relations, there was a need to address all non-trade barriers, adding that efforts need to be employed to facilitate frequent interaction between the business sectors of the two countries.

In this connection, the High Commissioner further informed the minister that Pakistan had already removed all restrictions on Pakistani visa for Bangladeshi citizens.

The two sides agreed to intensify bilateral contacts at all levels.

