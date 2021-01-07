Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Jan 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's envoy meets Bangladesh's foreign minister in Dhaka to discuss matters of mutual interest

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui (L) and Bangladesh's Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam (R). Photo: MOFA

  • Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui had a meeting with Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Shahriar Alam
  • The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interests
  • The two countries agreed to work further for the promotion of bilateral relations

DHAKA: Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui called on the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Shahriar Alam on Thursday, an official statement issued in this regard said.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest between Pakistan and Bangladesh and agreed to work further for the promotion of bilateral relations.

Pakistan's High Commissioner handed over a signed copy of the Tripartite Agreement of 1974 to minister Shahriar Alam in which all the outstanding issues between the two countries were addressed.

Envoy Imran Ahmed Siddiqui said that the agreement should "serve as a foundation for further strengthening of the existing fraternal relations between the two states," the statement read.

Read more: Breaking with the past: Pakistan, Bangladesh look to rebuild ties

The High Commissioner further underlined that in order to establish productive commercial relations, there was a need to address all non-trade barriers, adding that efforts need to be employed to facilitate frequent interaction between the business sectors of the two countries.

In this connection, the High Commissioner further informed the minister that Pakistan had already removed all restrictions on Pakistani visa for Bangladeshi citizens.

The two sides agreed to intensify bilateral contacts at all levels.

Read more: PM Imran offers condolences to Sheikh Hasina for COVID-19 deaths in Bangladesh

More From World:

Malala joins chorus, asks PM Imran Khan to visit Hazara mourners

Malala joins chorus, asks PM Imran Khan to visit Hazara mourners
Govt to launch women's rights campaign to spread awareness in rural areas

Govt to launch women's rights campaign to spread awareness in rural areas
JI chief says PM Imran Khan considers Bani Gala's prosperity as Pakistan's development

JI chief says PM Imran Khan considers Bani Gala's prosperity as Pakistan's development
Chinese web companies misusing data, 'bullying' customers, says consumer association

Chinese web companies misusing data, 'bullying' customers, says consumer association
US COVID-19 cases top 21 million with record hospitalisations as states ramp up vaccinations

US COVID-19 cases top 21 million with record hospitalisations as states ramp up vaccinations
Natural disasters led to $210 billion in damage in 2020, says top insurer

Natural disasters led to $210 billion in damage in 2020, says top insurer
OGRA approves K-Electric's license to construct and operate pipeline for natural gas, RLNG

OGRA approves K-Electric's license to construct and operate pipeline for natural gas, RLNG
Pakistan to get COVID-19 vaccine by end of this month: parliamentary secretary

Pakistan to get COVID-19 vaccine by end of this month: parliamentary secretary
We live in a land where food is expensive, but blood comes cheap: Bilawal to Hazara community

We live in a land where food is expensive, but blood comes cheap: Bilawal to Hazara community
CTD arrests seven suspected terrorists in Sargodha

CTD arrests seven suspected terrorists in Sargodha
Capitol Hill riot: Ex-president George W. Bush says such attacks occur in 'banana republic'

Capitol Hill riot: Ex-president George W. Bush says such attacks occur in 'banana republic'

Latest

view all