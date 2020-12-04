Breaking with the past: Pakistan, Bangladesh look to rebuild ties

Pakistani High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui meets Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. —Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka

ISLAMABAD: In a rare move, Pakistani High Commissioner in Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui met with Bangladeshi Premier Sheikh Hasina Wajid on Thursday in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office on Friday said Sheikh Hasina expressed "good wishes" for Pakistan after she was informed that the country held the Bangladeshi leadership and people in high esteem and affection.

FO said the Bangladeshi premier welcomed Siddiqui and assured him of full support in the discharge of his official duties. It added that the high commissioner conveyed the message of goodwill and friendship from PM Imran Khan, which Sheikh Hasina "reciprocated with her greetings and good wishes for the leadership of Pakistan".

"The two sides agreed to further strengthen the existing fraternal relations between the two countries," said the FO. "The meeting was held in a very cordial environment. "

The meeting comes as part of PM Imran Khan's initiative to improve the tumultuous relations. In July, he had underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to closer ties with Bangladesh during a telephonic conversation with Sheikh Hasina.

PM Imran Khan had highlighted the significance of regular bilateral contacts and people-to-people exchanges.

"Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to SAARC, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the importance of both countries working for enhanced regional cooperation for sustainable peace and prosperity," a statement from the PM's Office had said.

PM Imran Khan, while offering condolences on the loss of lives due to COVID-19 in Bangladesh, commended measures taken by the leadership to contain the spread of the virus.