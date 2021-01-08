Akshay Kumar shares new look from his next film ‘Bachchan Pandey’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared his new look from his next film Bachchan Pandey as he kickstarted shooting of the movie.



Bacbchan Pandey is Akshay Kumar’s 10th collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sharing his new look from the sets of the film, Akshay Kumar wrote, “New year, old associations...begun shooting for #BachchanPandey.”

“My 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more.”

Akshay further said, “Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look.”

Akshay Kumar essays the role of a gangster in Bachchan Pandey. He wants to become an actor as well.

Bachchan Pandey also features Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.