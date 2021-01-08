Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Jan 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Goodbye my angel: Aliya Bhatt mourns loss of pet cat

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 08, 2021

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt seems to have suffered a devastating loss.

Taking to Instagram, the Kalank star posted an adorable picture of herself with her pet cat Sheeba, whom has passed away. 

The pet often made appearances on her social media account, prompting fans to gush over the adorable feline. 

However, the death of her furry friend has surely left the star and her fans heartbroken seeing that Sheeba will no longer be gracing the actress' social media.

As of yet it is unclear how the cat passed away.

"Goodbye my angel," she captioned the post. 

Take a look:



More From Bollywood:

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve sibling goals in recent snap

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve sibling goals in recent snap
Ali Abbas Zafar opens up about his secret wedding with Alicia

Ali Abbas Zafar opens up about his secret wedding with Alicia
Akshay Kumar shares new look from his next film ‘Bachchan Pandey’

Akshay Kumar shares new look from his next film ‘Bachchan Pandey’
Sunny Leone drops jaws in dazzling green jumpsuit

Sunny Leone drops jaws in dazzling green jumpsuit
Soon-to-be mother Kareena Kapoor drops jaws in latest snap

Soon-to-be mother Kareena Kapoor drops jaws in latest snap
Bipasha Basu 'blessed' to be surrounded with family on birthday

Bipasha Basu 'blessed' to be surrounded with family on birthday
Take a look Sonam Kapoor's self-care advice

Take a look Sonam Kapoor's self-care advice
Nora Fatehi was ‘reduced to tears’ after getting yelled at by a casting director

Nora Fatehi was ‘reduced to tears’ after getting yelled at by a casting director
Anushka Sharma gives an earful to paparazzi ‘invading’ her privacy

Anushka Sharma gives an earful to paparazzi ‘invading’ her privacy
Gauhar Khan sheds light on her reason for turning down OTT work

Gauhar Khan sheds light on her reason for turning down OTT work
Seema Khan weighs in on the nepotism debate: ‘It applies to every field’

Seema Khan weighs in on the nepotism debate: ‘It applies to every field’
Katrina Kaif wows fans with fitness video

Katrina Kaif wows fans with fitness video

Latest

view all