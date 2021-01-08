Goodbye my angel: Aliya Bhatt mourns loss of pet cat

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt seems to have suffered a devastating loss.

Taking to Instagram, the Kalank star posted an adorable picture of herself with her pet cat Sheeba, whom has passed away.

The pet often made appearances on her social media account, prompting fans to gush over the adorable feline.

However, the death of her furry friend has surely left the star and her fans heartbroken seeing that Sheeba will no longer be gracing the actress' social media.

As of yet it is unclear how the cat passed away.

"Goodbye my angel," she captioned the post.

